BERN, June 10. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine in the resort of Burgenstock is just a first step; a long-term peaceful process requires the involvement of all parties, said Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

"If we are talking about a peace process, the question naturally arises about what will happen after the Burgenstock conference. At this moment, I can say that it is indeed a first step. It should spur the peace process. We want this process to continue, and we are convinced that a sustainable solution requires the participation of all involved parties," he stated.

The Swiss authorities plan to hold the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. The Swiss MFA previously reported that Bern invited more than 160 delegations, including those from the G7, the G20, and BRICS. According to the Swiss authorities, Russia is not among those invited to this meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow will not push to participate in the conference if it is not welcomed there. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, holding this event is a "road to nowhere," and Russia does not perceive any genuine willingness from the West to handle the matter fairly. Russia repeatedly emphasized that it has never rejected a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Kiev.