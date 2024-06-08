Former Austrian Foreign Minister Kneissl says West also planned to split up China

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said in an interview with TASS that US think tanks pushed the idea of splitting up China, in addition to Russia.

"It's not just about Russia. I taught the topic of balkanization at the Diplomatic Academy many, many years ago, more than 20 years. And I remember that I came across papers by American think tanks that also said that there was a risk of balkanization of China by 2020. They also had reasons supporting the idea that China should split into a Muslim part and some other one, but I don't remember now all the geography they had in mind," she said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Earlier, Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, which is an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in an interview with TASS that the West had been "just practicing" on Yugoslavia for 20 years and was preparing to divide Russia into five parts.

