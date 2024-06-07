UN chief not to attend conference on Ukraine in Switzerland — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, June 7. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not attend the conference on Ukraine in Switzerlands, Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said.

"He will not go. I think we've said that the UN will be represented in an appropriate level," he told a briefing.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that it had invited more than 160 delegations, including from the Group of Seven, Group of Twenty, and BRICS nations, to the conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock on June 15 and 16. Russia, according to Switzerland’s authorities, is not among those invited.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia would not be begging to be invited to the conference if it is unwelcome. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, this conference is a "road to nowhere." Moscow, however, has repeatedly stressed that it doesn’t reject the idea of a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.