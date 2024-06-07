New US aid package for Kiev includes missiles for air defense systems, HIMARS rockets

WASHINGTON, June 7. /TASS/. The United States’ new $225 mln aid package for Ukraine includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) among other things, the Pentagon said in a statement.

According to the document, Washington will also provide Kiev with 155 mm howitzers, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, 81 mm mortar systems, M113 armored personnel carriers, trailers to transport heavy equipment, coastal and riverine patrol boats, Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition and grenades, as well as night vision devices, spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

According to the Pentagon, the US has provided more than $51.2 bln in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation.