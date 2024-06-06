Russia cannot rely on Trump to end Ukrainian crisis, says ex-senator

WASHINGTON, June 6./TASS/. Russia cannot rely on former US President Donald Trump's assertion that if he wins the November presidential election, he will be able to end the crisis in Ukraine, Richard Black, a former Republican member of the Virginia State Senate, said in a conversation with TASS.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks at a meeting organized by TASS with heads of international news agencies on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Black stressed that the Russian leader "cannot base his policies on mere promises" of the West.

"Russia’s decisions must reflect clear-eyed assessments of Washington’s actions, not words," he said. "Although Donald Trump seems determined to end the war in Ukraine, Putin cannot assume that he can do so," the expert added.