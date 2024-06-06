Top Hungarian diplomat says Ukraine talks should start now

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Negotiations on Ukraine should start now, the conflict will not end on the battlefield, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our position is that peace must be made as soon as possible. Peace talks [on Ukraine] must be started and a ceasefire must be achieved immediately. If this war continues, the risk of escalation will grow day by day," he said.

"The war cannot end on the battlefield. There is no solution on the battlefield. The battlefield is dead people and ruins and destruction. We need this peace, we need this war to end. We need peace to come. And the way is <...> negotiations. Every day this war continues and more and more people die," Szijjarto emphasized.