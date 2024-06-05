Biden to attend QUAD summit after US presidential election — White House

TOKYO, June 5. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will attend the summit of the QUAD (security dialogue comprising Australia, India, the US and Japan) association in New Delhi, which will be held after the US presidential election, Mira Rapp-Hooper, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for East Asia and Oceania at the White House National Security Council, reported.

"The preparatory work for <…> the leaders’ summit is well underway, <…> And we are very confident that we will have really substantial deliverables that continue to build upon the Quad's mission," she told the Nikkei Asia website.

According to the site, the US president and prime ministers of the participating countries intend to resume the postponed talks on the importance of the quadrilateral dialogue. The summit of QUAD countries was to be held in New Delhi, but was postponed due to elections in India and the US. Japan will host the organization’s foreign ministers meeting this summer.

Rapp-Hooper added that the countries closely coordinated efforts last week when they provided humanitarian aid to Papua New Guinea, where a landslide occurred. The official said the quartet has been improving its disaster and natural hazards response capabilities over the past years and is now seeing these "guidelines in practice."

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said the format summit was to be held in New Delhi on January 27.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue of Australia, India, the United States and Japan was established in 2007 as a mechanism for interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region and the Indian Ocean area. The first meeting of the foreign policy chiefs of the Quad countries was held in September 2019 in New York, and the first summit (in an online format) - in March 2021. In September 2021, the first in-person summit was held in Washington. The White House has recognized that it seeks to expand the Quad over time to include some US allies and partners.