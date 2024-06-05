US expects announcements on substantial weapons deliveries to Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. The United States Administration expects announcements of major new arms shipments to Ukraine in the coming weeks, US White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"I think that the free world, the nations that have rallied to support Ukraine, need to not just reaffirm but double down on that support, and that part of that involves us making sure that we're delivering the actual material, tangible abilities Ukraine needs," Sullivan said as he was heading to take part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied Forces landing in Normandy.

"I think over the coming weeks, you can expect announcements of further deliveries of substantial capability to Ukraine," Sullivan added.

Solemn ceremonies commemorating the D-Day landing in Normandy in June 1944 are scheduled to be held in Normandy and Brittany between June 6 and 8.

The largest event will be held at Omaha Beach on June 6 and will be attended by 25 heads of state and government, including US President Joe Biden and UK King Charles III. Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has also been invited.

In late April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of bills approved by the US Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The package was worth 95 billion dollars. It includes 61 billion dollars for Kiev.

Immediately after the head of state signed these bills, the Pentagon announced that it would send Ukraine arms and equipment worth one billion dollars. Washington then allocated the next batch of weapons worth 400 million dollars to Kiev.