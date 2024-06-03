Gagauzia head says Moldovan authorities trying to oust her with trumped-up charges

CHISINAU, June 3. /TASS/. Gagauz head Yevgenia Gutsul says that the Moldovan government has launched criminal proceedings against her in an effort to remove her from her position as the autonomy's head.

"The goal of these court sessions is to make a decision that the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS - TASS) wants. They do not want me to be the head of Gagauzia and are taking various measures to strip me of my mandate. They don't like the fact that I am trying to help the autonomy's residents," Gutsul told her supporters before entering the courtroom, a TASS correspondent reports. She said that the charges against her were trumped up and expressed hope that "the judges will act within the law."

Gutsul also commented on the fake bomb threat the court received on the day of the trial. "It's no longer funny what they do because of people's fear. They even take such actions, it is just stupid. A bomb!" she said.

Gutsul is charged with two counts of allegedly receiving campaign financing from an organized criminal group. She faces a fine or up to seven years in prison. She could also be disqualified from holding certain posts.

Earlier, Gutsul, who won the election for the head of the autonomy last May, reported that the Moldovan leadership and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office tried to blackmail her. According to her, in exchange for dropping the charges against her, the agency asked her to resign from her position and publicly denounce the Shor party. Gutsul responded that she would not be intimidated.

After winning the election, Gutsul announced her intention to strengthen the region's friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau's policy of confrontation with Moscow. The Moldovan authorities tried to declare the election illegal, but the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with her, with several mass rallies in support of the new leader taking place in the region. After that, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree approving Gutsul as a member of the government, although this is required by the country's legislation.