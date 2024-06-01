EU has no evidence of China supplying weapons to Russia — Borrell

TOKYO, June 1. /TASS/. The European Union does not have evidence of Chinese weapons supplies to Russia, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a forum in Singapore.

"China has committed not to supply arms [to Russia] and we don't have evidence that this is happening," he said, taking questions from participants in the Shangri-La Dialogue forum. "But there is not a clear border between arms and non-arms because there are things which can be dual-use," he added.

However, Borrell alleged that components made in Western countries, including the United States, Europe, and Great Britain, may be used in the production of Russian military equipment. "But the problem is not only China," he explained.

Beijing noted earlier that Washington’s shifting the blame for igniting the Ukraine conflict will not resolve the current crisis. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin has refuted accusations that China has been supplying weapons to Russia. "China has always handled the export of military products in a prudent and responsible way, and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles," he emphasized.