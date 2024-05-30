Slovenian cabinet decides to recognize Palestinian state — Foreign Ministry

LJUBLJANA, May 30. /TASS/. The Slovenian cabinet approved a decision to recognize Palestine as an independent state, European country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, the government of Slovenia adopted the decision on the recognition of the independence and sovereignty of Palestine and submitted it to the National Assembly," the ministry said on X.

The legislature is expected to consider the matter on June 4.

On Monday, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob announced the decision to consider recognizing Palestine as an independent state. He said the country, "as a responsible member of the United Nations Security Council, is obliged to do everything in its power to establish lasting peace in the Middle East."

Norway, Spain and Ireland Norwegian decided to recognize a Palestinian state on May 22. In response, the Israeli foreign minister announced that the country will recall ambassadors from Dublin, Madrid, and Oslo for consultations. At the same time, the heads of Irish, Spanish and Norwegian diplomatic missions in Israel were summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Jewish state and were issued a demarche.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said several more EU countries will recognize Palestine by the end of May. To date, the European countries that recognize an independent Palestinian state are Bulgaria, Hungary, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden. This is a view that is shared by a total of 143 UN member countries out of 193, including Russia.