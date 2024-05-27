Spanish PM, Ukrainian president sign security pact

MADRID, May 27. /TASS/. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and visiting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky have signed a cooperation agreement in the security sphere, according to a broadcast on the Spanish government’s website.

While in Madrid, Zelensky is also expected to meet with King Felipe VI.

According to Spain’s El Pais newspaper, the security agreement with Spain mirrors the ones Kiev has already inked with several other countries, including Germany and Italy. Its aim is to secure military support for Ukraine.

The newspaper says that Spain’s government will promise a package of military assistance to Ukraine worth a record-breaking sum of 1.129 billion euro and include a wide spectrum of weapons and combat vehicles, such as Patriot missiles, nineteen Leopard 2A4 tanks, etc.