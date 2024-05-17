Iran's deputy foreign minister hails BRICS as foundation for just world

DUBAI, May 17. /TASS/. The BRICS group is the basis for building a just world that meets the interests of all countries, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said at the "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic event.

"BRICS is the core hub of the international community and a driving force for building a world based on justice and ensuring the interests of independent countries," Iran's IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. According to Bagheri Kani, the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, which will be held during Russia's chairmanship of the group, "will be crucial." "Iran and Russia are exerting great efforts to make this summit a turning point in cooperation between the BRICS countries," the deputy minister added.

The BRICS group has gone through two waves of expansion since its founding in 2006. In 2011, the Republic of South Africa joined the original association, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt joined the group.

This year Russia holds the BRICS chairmanship. The meeting of the BRICS heads of diplomatic missions will be held in Nizhny Novgorod in June. The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan in October.

The 15th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.