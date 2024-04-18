Ukraine receives around $84 bln in financial aid from the West since February 2022

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine has received around $84 bln in financial assistance from its Western allies since February 2022. According to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, negotiations are underway to provide assistance to Kiev for 2025.

"During his speech, [Ukrainian Finance Minister] Sergey Marchenko thanked the partners for their unwavering support for Ukraine. In particular, for the significant amount of financial assistance - $83.7 bln since February 2022. In 2024, the state budget has already received $10.2 bln," the ministry said on its website. The Ministry of Finance added that there "an active dialogue with international partners to attract financial resources in 2025" is now in progress.

It was noted that by the end of 2024 Ukraine wants to receive another $27 bln in external financing. "There are already assurances from the EU in the amount of about $12.5 bln, from the IMF - $4.5 bln, as well as others. The approval by the US Congress of an aid package for Ukraine is a critical issue," the ministry said.

At the same time, Ukraine's financial system still faces major challenges, the ministry added. "Providing regular and predictable military and financial assistance [to Ukraine] is a critical issue," the statement said.

Ukraine planned a budget deficit of $43.9 bln for 2024. At the same time, the country's authorities expect to cover most of the deficit with the help of its Western allies. Marchenko stated that the budget needs $3 bln from partners every month. Kiev said repeatedly that without the financial support of its partners, the country will face an economic crisis. At the same time, according to the Minister of Finance, only a quarter of the Western financial assistance received by Ukraine in 2023 was provided free of charge. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance, by the end of 2023, Ukraine's public debt will reach 80% of its GDP.