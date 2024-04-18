Ukrainian foreign minister reiterates appeal for more Patriot, SAMP/Т air defense systems

ROME, April 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has reiterated Kiev's appeal for Western partners to supply Ukraine with more air defense systems.

"Air defense is a priority for us. It is about US-made Patriot and French-Italian-made SAMP/T systems. We want them for a simple reason: They are the only systems capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, and they would bring about a turnaround in the course of the war," he said in an interview with SkyTG24 on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven.

According to the minister, all participants in the meeting agreed to continue helping Ukraine, but the assistance should be provided faster. The issue of providing air defenses should come up at a special session with the participation of Kuleba and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Italy has already transferred one SAMP/T system. News reports said earlier that the country has only six of them, and one of them is not in working condition.