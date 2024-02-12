New US poll shows vast majority of Americans think Biden too old to serve second term

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. More than 80% of participants in a poll conducted in the United States believe that incumbent President Joe Biden is too old to run for and serve another term in the White House.

The poll was conducted by ABC television in conjunction with the Ipsos public opinion research agency. According to the poll results, the view that America’s incumbent chief executive is "too old" to run for another term was supported by fully 86% of respondents. At the same time, 59% of respondents said that both Democrat Biden and likely Republican Party nominee Donald Trump are "very old" to take part in the presidential race.

The poll was conducted on February 9-10, with 528 participants taking part. It had a margin of error of 4.5%.

The next US presidential election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. On April 25, 2023, Biden announced that he would seek re-election. Former President Trump in turn had previously announced in November 2022 that he was entering the race in his quest to regain the top office after his term (2017-2021) ended with a re-election defeat at the hands of Biden in the 2020 presidential contest. Trump is considered the favorite to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.