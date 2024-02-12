Hamas blames US, Biden personally for deaths of Palestinians in Rafah

BEIRUT, February 12. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has blamed the US and its president Joe Biden personally for the Israeli army's attacks on the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in numerous casualties.

"The American administration and President Biden personally bear full responsibility for this massacre, along with the government of the occupying [Israeli] forces, as they gave [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu the green light and open support by providing him with money, weapons and political cover to continue the genocide and mass annihilation [of Palestinians]," the movement said in a statement on is Telegram channel.

According to it, the attack was nothing but a continuation of the genocide against the Palestinian people.

"The attack of the occupation [Israeli] army on the city of Rafah, which claimed the lives of at least 100 people, the horrible massacres of defenseless children, women and the elderly are a continuation of the war and genocide <...> against the Palestinian people," Hamas said.

The movement pointed out that the Israeli government "continues to ignore the decisions of the [UN] International Court of Justice, which include the demand to stop all steps that could be considered acts of genocide".

Earlier, Arab media reported massive attacks by Israeli forces on the city of Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt. According to the latest data from the Al Mayadeen TV channel, at least 100 people were killed and more than 230 injured in the shelling.