Israeli army reports release of two hostages held by Hamas

TEL AVIV, February 12. /TASS/. The Israeli army has released two hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and the Israel Police.

"During a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Police operation in Rafah, overnight, two Israeli hostages were rescued, Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak," the statement said.

According to the agencies, the former hostages are both in good medical condition, but they were nevertheless sent for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip and seized more than 240 hostages. Since then, full-scale fighting has continued in the enclave. A one-week humanitarian pause was reached in late November. During the pause, 110 hostages were released, according to Israeli authorities.