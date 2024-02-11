Trump urges US to stop sending financial aid to any country unless as loans

NEW YORK, February 11. /TASS/. Washington should refrain from giving away money as foreign aid unless it is done as a loan, said ex-US President Donald Trump who is running in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

"Are you listening, US Senate? No money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is done as a loan, not just a giveaway. It can be loaned on extraordinarily good terms, like no interest and an unlimited life, but a loan nevertheless," Trump posted on Truth Social.

According to the former US president, no longer should the United States be "stupid" or give money anymore "without the hope of a payback.".

In his speeches, Trump has repeatedly pointed to economic and political problems the United States is facing under incumbent President Joe Biden. In particular, he ripped Biden for making the United States a global laughing stock.