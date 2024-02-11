Port infrastructure damaged in Kiev-controlled Kherson — official

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Port infrastructure in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson was damaged last night when an air alert was issued there, the head of the region’s military administration, Alexander Prokudin, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Facilities at the port of Kherson were hit," he wrote, without elaborating.

Also, several infrastructure facilities in and outside Nikolayev were damaged last night, according to Natalya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Blasts were heard in the Kiev Region as well, as air defenses were activated there, Ukraine’s Obshchestvennoye news portal quoted local authorities as saying.