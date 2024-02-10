UNRWA says had no information about Hamas tunnel under its headquarters in Gaza

CAIRO, February 11. /TASS/. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is unable to confirm Israel’s reports about a Hamas tunnel allegedly found under its headquarters in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said.

"We are unable to confirm or otherwise comment on these reports," the Al Hadath television quoted him as saying.

"UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders," Lazzarini said. "We have not used that compound since we left it nor are we aware of any activity that may have taken place there."

He also said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet officially notified him about the findings.

On Saturday, the IDF press service reported that its troops had uncovered a tunnel used by military intelligence units of Palestine’s radical movement Hamas under the UNRWA headquarters in Gaza City, the administrative center of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States, announced they were suspending funding for UNRWA over its suspected links to the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini ordered the dismissal of several employees allegedly involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East was established in 1949. Its mission is to provide medical, social and food aid, as well as education, to 5.9 mln refugees in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. UNRWA staff exceeds 30,000. The agency is managed by a commissioner general appointed by the UN secretary general. The organization is funded by donations from UN member states, the European Union and international NGOs and needs about $1.2 bln per year to be fully operational.