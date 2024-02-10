Putin busts Western myths about Russia in interview with Carlson - politician

LJUBLJANA, February 11. /TASS/. In his interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin totally debunked the United States and its allies’ false misconceptions about Russia, Zmago Jelincic, the head of the Slovenian National Party, told TASS.

"The West’s worries about this interview were well-founded, as President Putin has completely busted the false misconceptions that America and the European Union have about Russia," the politician said.

According to Jelincic, the first part of the interview was already too much for the Western media to cover it. "The fear of the truth is huge. The interview with a US journalist literally deprives the West of the chance to exonerate itself for its involvement in the war against Russia," the Slovenian politician said.

Carlson released his interview with Putin early on February 9. After being posted on the X social network, it exceeded 90 million views over the next 12 hours. In the two hour and six minute interview, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including a number of follow-up questions from Carlson. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that several dozen requests for interviews with Putin had come from foreign media outlets over the past three to four days.