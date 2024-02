CAIRO, February 10. /TASS/. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) may suspend all its operations by the end of February, given the available funding, an UNRWA official said.

"The funding, which is currently available to the agency, will only last for its operations until the end of this month," said an UNRWA spokesperson quoted by al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel.