Meeting on Afghanistan under UN auspices to be held in Doha on February 18-19 — envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A new international meeting of special representatives on Afghanistan under the auspices of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be held in Doha on February 18-19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, told TASS.

"[The meeting will take place] on February 18-19 in Doha," he said in response to a corresponding question. The diplomat also added that he would represent Russia at the meeting.

Kabulov pointed out that the Russian side "will lead its partners to the right line of behavior" at the upcoming meeting.

In addition, the diplomat said, when asked whether a Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan is planned, that it is "on the horizon." In this regard, he recalled that this event is held once a year: "The last time, as well as the previous time, it was in the fall, so it will be." At the same time, the special presidential representative did not specify whether the meeting would be held in Moscow or Kazan, adding that "it will be decided."