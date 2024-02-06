Houthis say they attacked US, UK ships in Red Sea

DUBAI, February 6. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has attacked two vessels belonging to the US and the UK in the Red Sea waters, the movement's spokesman, Yahya Saria, said.

"The Yemeni navy conducted two military operations in the Red Sea, the first of which targeted the US vessel Star Nasia and the second [aimed at] the UK vessel Morning Tide," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

Both ships were hit "directly and accurately" by anti-ship missiles, the spokesman added.