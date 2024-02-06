US should not spend money for Ukraine before solving internal problems — politician

UNITED NATIONS, February 6. /TASS/. The United States should not allocate new funds to aid Ukraine as long as domestic problems are not tackled, Robert Kennedy Jr., who had announced the intention to continue his presidential bid as an independent candidate, said on the X social network.

"The new Senate Bill is a disaster. We’ve already spent $113 bln on this proxy war in Ukraine. Requesting additional $60 bln when we have so many problems at home including inflation and the border crisis is reckless," he said.

Washington should not give money to Kiev "until we have a secure border, a booming economy and pay off some of our $34 trillion of debt," he added.