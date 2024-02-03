US, UK forces conduct strikes on 36 targets in Yemen — joint statement

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The US and UK forces conducted strikes against 36 targets in Yemen related to the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah on Saturday, according to a joint statement from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States published by the Pentagon’s press service.

Strikes were conducted "against 36 Houthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," the statement reads. "These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities" of the Houthis, according to the document. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand provided support to the militaries of the United States and United Kingdom.

The strikes specifically targeted "sites associated with the Houthis' deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars," the statement said. The aim of the mentioned countries remains "to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," according to the document.

"We will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also stressed in a statement released.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier on Saturday that six Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles had been eliminated on Yemen’s territory.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemen-based Houthis warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Since mid-November 2023, the Yemeni rebel group has attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On January 12, US and UK aircraft, naval ships and submarines delivered joint strikes on Ansar Allah sites in some Yemeni cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. Houthi missile sites, drones and radiolocation systems were targeted. On January 23, the UK and the US carried out a second officially confirmed series of joint strikes, with the main targets being Houthi underground warehouses and facilities related to missile launches and air surveillance.