US, UK deliver second series of strikes on Yemen in 24 hours — Al Masirah

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The US-UK military forces have delivered the second series of strikes on the facilities of the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah in Yemen in 24 hours, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported.

Yemen’s capital Sanaa, as well as the provinces of Damar, Taiz, Hajjah, and Al-Baida, were intensively attacked, according to the media outlet. In particular, the US aviation delivered at least 11 strikes on various regions in Taiz.

Al Hadath and Al Mayadeen TV channels also reported a heavy attack on Ansar Allah’s facilities in Yemen. According to Al Hadath, the Houthi positions near Sanaa’s airport, as well as weapons storage facilities and missile launchers in several provinces of the country, were attacked.

CNN reported citing two US officials, the US and UK conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, with at least 30 targets struck across at least 10 locations.

The targets include command and control, an underground weapons storage facility, as well as other weapons used by the rebel Houthi movement to target international shipping lanes, one official said.

Earlier, the rebel Houthi movement reported about several strikes by the US and the UK on Yemen’s province of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast. The information on casualties was not provided.