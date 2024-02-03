US military base in Syria comes under attack — report

BEIRUT, February 3. /TASS/. A rocket strike was carried out against a US military base near the Koniko gas field in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, Al Mayadeen television reported.

The report didn’t say who fired the rockets.

Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated in the Gaza Strip, drone and rocket attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq have become more frequent. Shiite militias have warned that they will step up military operations in Syria and Iraq as the US continues to provide military aid to Israel.