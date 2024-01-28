Three US soldiers killed, at least 20 wounded in drone attack on US base in Jordan — TV

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. Three US soldiers were killed and at least 20 were wounded as a result of a drone attack on a US base in northern Jordan, CNN said, citing officials.

The US base is located near the border with Syria. According to CNN, this is the first time since the beginning of hostilities in the Gaza Strip when US soldiers were killed in the Middle East.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that three soldiers were killed and at least 20 were wounded in the drone attack, CNN said.