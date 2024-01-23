PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. Supplies of Western arms to Kiev, and weapons provided by France in particular, not only fail to protect Ukraine, but also help fuel the conflict and are leading to the country's ultimate destruction, French National Assembly (lower house of parliament) member and leader of the "France Arise" political movement Nicolas Dupont-Aignan stated on the Public Senat television channel.

"I firmly oppose these deliveries," he noted. "By waging an immoral proxy war there, we are not defending Ukraine, we are leading it to destruction."

According to the parliamentarian, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky continues the conflict "on the orders of the United States." "Zelensky's corrupt regime carries on with the war under pressure from the United States, who are only happy to see Europe collapsing. We pay for gas at four times the price, while we are experiencing economic and agrarian crises, whereas the Ukraine situation could have been resolved via an agreement," Dupont-Aignan said, adding that such an agreement could have stipulated the demilitarization and neutrality of Ukraine.

He stressed that the West "fuels the conflict despite knowing that everything will ultimately come to a treaty with Russia." He further labelled the allegations occasionally heard in the West that Russia plans to attack the Baltic states and Poland as nothing but fiction.

Dupont-Aignan believes that the situation surrounding Ukraine requires a compromise, and that France should be the party to step forward to propose a long-term peaceful solution.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that ongoing Western support for Kiev will not affect Russia's realization of the goals that it has set for its special military operation.