Israeli airstrike on Damascus kills senior Iranian intelligence official

BEIRUT, January 20. /TASS/. An Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus has killed Iranian general Yousef Omidzadeh, who headed an intelligence unit in the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The attack hit a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus. Several Iranian and Syrian military officers were also killed in the strike.

The IRGC confirmed the death of its four military advisers in a statement.

On December 25, an Israeli airstrike killed Iranian General Razi Mousavi who headed the IRGC’s group of military advisers in Syria.