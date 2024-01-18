US carries out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen for fifth time in week — newspaper

NEW YORK, January 18. /TASS/. The United States carried out strikes on the Ansar Allah Houthi movement’s targets in Yemen for the fifth time in a week, The New York Times reports, citing sources.

According to the paper, the pre-emptive strikes targeted Houthi missiles and launchers "after US surveillance aircraft detected that they were being prepared to attack commercial carriers and Navy warships in the Red Sea and nearby waters."

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, underscored the resilience of the Houthis’ arsenal.

On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. US President Joe Biden claimed that the attack was "in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks" in the Red Sea. The US administration said that the strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels.

The US carried out the fourth series of strikes on Houthi facilities in the early hours of Thursday. According to the US Central Command, the strikes hit 14 Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen. The Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported that the attack, carried out by the UK and the US, targeted the Yemeni provinces of Dhamar, Taiz, Hodeidah and Al Bayda.

Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in an address to his supporters on Thursday that US and British strikes would not affect the movement’s military capacity.