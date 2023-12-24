Serbia received advance warning of unrest from foreign partners — Vucic

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. Foreign intelligence services warned Serbian security forces ahead of time about the impending unrest and intentions by opposition sympathizers to capture the Belgrade city government building, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said during a national emergency address.

"We have been warning about the external factor, about what is happening, for several days. Many pretended to be naive and refused to hear or see what was going on. We thank those foreign services that made it clear that they knew exactly what was being planned and provided information to our special services, who responded quickly and knew exactly what the perpetrators were planning," he said.