At least 12 Hamas commanders killed in Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 5 /TASS/. At least 12 Hamas battalion commanders have been killed so far in the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) ground offensive in Gaza, the Israeli information portal Yedioth Ahronoth said citing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"After this war, no threat will remain in Gaza that will be able to terrorize Israel from the southern border. We'll have full operational freedom to act within the Strip," Gallant was quoted as saying.

The minister reiterated that the Israeli military forces intend to liquidate the Hamas leadership for the attack on the country on October 7.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.