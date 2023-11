ANKARA, November 5 /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said that sixty hostages went missing as a result of Israel’s strikes against the Gaza Strip, the Turkey’s Anadolu Ajansi news agency reported.

Bodies of at least twenty-three hostages are under rubble and it does not appear possible to reach them, according to the news agency data.