Israeli army carries out raid in southern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, November 4. /TASS/. The Israeli army carried out a raid in the south of the Gaza Strip with the participation of armored and engineering units, the press service reported.

"During the night, in a targeted raid in the southern Gaza Strip, IDF armored and engineering forces conducted a [reconnaissance] operation to map buildings and defuse explosive devices. During the operation, the forces encountered a group of terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft. The forces returned fire at the terrorists and destroyed them," the statement said.