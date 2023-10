BEIRUT, October 20. /TASS/. A US military base in Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked by two drones, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported on Friday.

According to the TV channel, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Iraqi militia groups, including Shia fighters who previously fought against Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), claimed the responsibility for the attack.

No further details were given.

The US Harir Airbase is located near the city of Erbil some 425 kilometers from Baghdad.