Israel orders Palestinians to evacuate people from Al Quds hospital in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Friday that it has been prescribed by the Israeli authorities to evacuate people from the Al Quds hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has just received an order from the [Israeli] occupation authorities who are threatening to shell the Al Quds hospital demanding that patients be evacuated immediately," it wrote on its Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, along with medical personnel, there are more than 400 patients in the hospital and around 12,000 more people are taking shelter there.

"We are calling on the international community to take urgent measures to prevent another massacre like the one at Al Ahli Baptist hospital," it stressed.

A blast rocked the territory of the Al Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian side placed the blame on Israel whereas Israel said that the explosion was caused by a botched missile launch conducted by Islamic Jihad. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the blast killed 471 people and as many as 342 were wounded.