No mass exodus from northern to southern Gaza occurring — Palestinian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. No mass outflow of people from the northern part of the Gaza Strip to its southern section is taking place, and none of the enclave’s estimated 2.3 mln residents wish to leave their homes, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The fact is that people may be leaving, but only in very small numbers. Israel would like for them to go to Egypt or Jordan. But, we say that this (the Gaza Strip - TASS) is our land. We are not leaving it; we will stay right here," the ambassador stated emphatically in reply to a relevant question.

"Palestinians have suffered for 75 years; our refugees are [scattered] in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. We do not wish to see a repeat of that. Although the situation is very difficult now, no one wants to leave the Gaza Strip," the diplomat stressed.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS earlier that Israel had decided to launch its much-discussed ground operation in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, Ben Zvi did not clarify as to when exactly the ground operation might begin.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.