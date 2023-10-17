Iran’s Supreme Leader holds US responsible for Israel’s policy during conflict

DUBAI, October 17. /TASS/. The US is shaping Israel’s policy track during the Middle Eastern conflict so Washington should bear responsibility for the situation, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said.

"Our numerous intelligence reports show that the US is formulating the Zionist regime’s current policy, and what is being done is governed by US policymaking. The US must be held responsible for this situation," he said in a statement on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

He also urged to hold Israel responsible, asserting that "no one will be able to stop the Muslims and the Resistance forces" "if the crimes committed by the Zionist regime continue."

As reported earlier, US President Joe Biden will make a wartime solidarity visit to Israel on October 18. According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, it will last about five hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

According to the latest official data, more than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 11,200 have suffered wounds. In Israel, up to 1,500 people have lost their lives and more than 4,200 have been wounded.