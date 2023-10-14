China open to efforts to establish ceasefire in Middle East, envoy to UN says

UNITED NATIONS, October 14. /TASS/. Beijing is open to efforts aimed at establishing a ceasefire in the Middle East, Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said.

"We welcome any efforts that can help cease the fire, ease tensions and protect civilians. <...> We have just received a draft resolution from the Russian Federation. I can say that we are open to any efforts to establish a ceasefire [in the Middle East]," he said, commenting on a Russian-proposed draft resolution.

According to the diplomat, there is a consensus between UN Security Council members about the need to stop the situation from deteriorating further and prevent a humanitarian disaster.

Earlier, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya confirmed that Moscow had circulated a UN Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,900 Palestinians have been killed and about 7,700 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.