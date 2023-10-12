Palestinian death toll up to 1,448 since start of escalation — Health Ministry

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. The number of Palestinian fatalities since the beginning of the latest escalation in the conflict with Israel has risen to 1,448, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, 1,417 people died in the Gaza Strip, including at least 447 children and 248 women, and another 31 in the West Bank.

The total number of wounded rose to 6,868, with 6,268 injured in Gaza and at least 600 in the West Bank.

The ministry added that ten medical workers in Gaza were victims of Israeli shelling, and at least 14 medical facilities were damaged.

Earlier, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that 1,385 Palestinians died in the conflict and nearly 6,200 were injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, over 1,500 Israelis have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.