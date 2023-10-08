Israeli army hits ten Hamas targets, including intelligence headquarters

TEL AVIV, October 8. /TASS/. The Israeli army hit 10 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including the intelligence headquarters and two banks affiliated with the radical movement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press office reported on Sunday.

"Some time ago, the IDF struck ten targets of the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement reads. "The targets were located in multistory buildings used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip."

"Among the hit targets were an intelligence headquarters operated by the Hamas terrorist organization and a military compound used by the Hamas air force," the statement continued. "Simultaneously, the IDF destroyed two banks that belonged to the Hamas terrorist organization and were used to raise funds to support terrorism."

The press office also stated that "the IDF also struck a weapons production facility used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's air force in Gaza, as well as a building that accommodated offices and warehouses where the terrorist organization stored weapons and military equipment."

On the morning of October 7, rocket attacks were launched at the Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated the territory of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced it was launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Ismail Haniyeh, the current head of HAMAS's Political Bureau, said the Palestinian attack was launched in retaliation for Israel’s aggressive actions regarding the Al Aqsa mosque in central Jerusalem. Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists. The state of emergency was declared over the entire territory of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it.

According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured. Israel’s attacks on the exclave left over 230 Palestinians dead and almost 1,700 wounded.