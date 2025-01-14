Armenia-US strategic partnership does not equal alliance, says expert

YEREVAN, January 14. /TASS/. The conclusion of a strategic partnership between Armenia and the US does not imply a strategic alliance similar to the relations between the US and Israel or the UK, Suren Sarkisian, an international relations expert, told TASS on Tuesday.

"The United States will not provide Armenia with any security guarantees, military assistance, nor sell or supply arms and ammunition as aid. This format does not include the deployment of a US military base or military representatives in Armenia," Sarkisian stressed, commenting on the upcoming signing of the strategic partnership document between Yerevan and Washington.

However, the countries will likely cooperate in the security sector. This could involve providing support for advisory programs, military-to-military interactions, professional study opportunities through the International Military Education and Training Program, and continued partnership with the Kansas National Guard, the expert believes.

"They will also offer financial and technical support for the economy, human rights, social programs, and reforms. Regarding the nuclear energy sector, I believe the US is eager to construct small nuclear power plants in Armenia," Sarkisian added.

Another issue to consider is the likelihood that this document, signed by the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden, will be implemented under the new administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. "It will be much more complicated and depend solely on our efforts," he summarized.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that Ararat Mirzoyan, the country's top diplomat, and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, are expected to sign a document on strategic partnership in Washington on January 14. The event will take place at 9 p.m. Moscow time (6 p.m. GMT) and will be broadcast through the official resources of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.