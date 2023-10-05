US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syrian airspace 305 times in past month

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Fighter jets and drones of the US-led international coalition in Syria violated the country’s airspace 305 times in the past month, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"In all, a total of 305 unsanctioned flights of the coalition’s aircraft were detected in the Al-Tanf zone in the past month. In the past day alone, ten such violations were registered, committed by a pair of F-16 fighter jets, two pairs of Rafale fighters, one pair of Typhoon fighters and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

The Russian military official added that three violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered over the past 24 hours. They were all related to flights of UAVs that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Kulit underscored that such actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace.