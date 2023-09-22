Russian community contributes to development of Northern Cyprus — Turkish Cypriot leader

NICOSIA, September 22. /TASS/. The Russian-speaking community is becoming an integral part of Northern Cyprus and contributes to its development, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC, not recognized by any state in the world except for Turkey), said in an interview with TASS.

"There is a significant Russian community living in TRNC and also there are many inter-marriages between Russians and Turkish Cypriots. As far as I observed these people have successfully adapted to the social life in TRNC and many have already learned and are learning the Turkish language and culture," Tatar said. "Therefore, it is very normal that they are becoming part of the TRNC and contributing to the development of the island in every aspect of life," he added.

Tatar endorsed Moscow's recent decision to start providing consular services in Northern Cyprus via its Russian Embassy in Nicosia. "It is estimated that there are thousands of Russian citizens and Russian-speaking community in the TRNC and naturally these people need consular services. Therefore, looking from the humanitarian consideration, this decision is long overdue," the source noted. He also pointed out that "countries like the United States of America, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Australia have also providing consular services over many years at TRNC." "Thus, this was a necessary and beneficial step for the Russian citizens living in TRNC," Tatar believes.

Last month, the Russian Embassy in Cyprus began providing consular services in the northern part of the island. Russian Ambassador Murat Zyazikov told a TASS correspondent that "this decision is long overdue, has no political overtones" and "is dictated solely by humanitarian considerations." According to some estimates, more than 50,000 Russians live in Northern Cyprus today.

Tatar also said that the TRNC authorities intend to expand their tourism opportunities and are happy to host tourists from all over the world, including Russia. He mentioned that the modernized Ercan Airport can serve up to 10 million passengers a year.