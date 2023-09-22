China supports Syria in its fight against foreign interference — Xi

BEIJING, September 22. /TASS/. Beijing supports Damascus’ sovereignty and its fight against foreign interference, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, in the Chinese city of Hangzhou on Friday.

"China supports Syria in its fight against foreign interference and unilateral intimidation, in defending its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying.

According to Xi, China will help Syria with its post-war rebuild and anti-terrorist efforts. He also said that China is ready to help Syria improve relations with other Arab countries and strengthen its role in international and regional affairs.

The Chinese leader also said that his country wants to strengthen cooperation with Syria as part of the Belt and the Road project, as well as import more Syrian agricultural products.

Assad, in turn, said that Syria supports China’s global initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and stability and ensuring the sustainable development of all nations.

"Syria wants to develop large-scale cooperation with China in all areas. That is why we hail the establishment of strategic partnership between Damascus and Beijing," the SANA news agency quoted him as saying.

The Syrian leader thanked China for supporting the Syrian people in these tough times amid the post-war devastation and Western sanctions.

After the meeting, the two leaders signed a number of documents on bilateral cooperation, including agreements on the joint development of the One Belt One Road initiative, on economic exchanges, and on economic and technological cooperation.

Xi came out with the One Belt One Road initiative in 2013. The project, which symbolically revives the ancient Silk Road, is aimed at ensuring China’s access to markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and other regions, as well as invigorating international trade and investment projects involving many countries. More than 150 countries and international organizations have joined the initiative.

Assad is currently on an official visit to China. He will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Summer Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23. This is Assad’s second visit to China, with the first one coming in 2004.