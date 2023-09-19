Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 23

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will address the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The key event of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's stay in New York will be his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly. His speech is scheduled for September 23," the diplomat said.

She revealed that Lavrov "will present in detail Russia's principled approaches to the most important global issues, including the further development of the system of international relations with a view to creating a truly just multipolar world order based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in its entirety and other fundamental international legal norms."

The High-level Week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 19 in New York. It traditionally brings together heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers and representatives of international organizations from around the world. For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the High-level Week will be held without sanitary restrictions. Participants will have to participate in person at all events, and video messages will not be allowed. The Russian delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.