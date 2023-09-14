New US sanctions target companies operating in Arctic — US Treasury

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. A number of Russian companies operating in the Arctic are subject to new US anti-Russian sanctions. The new restrictions also affected companies trading diamonds.

The new list by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, in particular, includes Arctic Energy LLC, Arctic Logistics, Zhemchuzhina Arktiki, Arcticheskaya perevalka, Arctic GEO, and United Arctic Company.

The American authorities also imposed restrictions on the companies Grib Diamonds and AGD Diamonds.

US sanctions provide for restrictions on exports and other transactions with affected entities and persons.